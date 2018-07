Officer involved collision 16th St & 4th Ave

Yuma, Arizona - Today at approximately 5:33 p.m., two Yuma Police Officers operating separate vehicles were involved in a minor injury collision with each other at 16th Street and 4th Avenue.

The officers were driving with lights and sirens to assist another officer involved in a foot pursuit when the collision occurred. Both officers received minor injuries as a result of the collision and were transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center. The collision is currently under investigation.