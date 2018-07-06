4th of July DUI Detail results 2018

Yuma, Arizona - The City of Yuma Police Department conducted an impaired driving detail on Wednesday, July 4, 2018, with help from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. The focus was impaired driving and the apprehension of impaired drivers.

During this detail we had 10 extra officers working and they conducted 69 traffic stops which resulted in:

7 total DUI Arrests, 4 for Misdemeanor DUI, 2 for aggravated DUI, and 1 for DUI drugs.

8 - Sober designated drivers contacted.

14 - Speeding citations issued 2 of them for Criminal Speed.

38 - Violations cited for other than speeding.

6 - Other arrests.

The average BAC was 0.257.