Introduction to WordPress

Yuma, Arizona - On Saturday, July 21st, the Main Library is hosting “Introduction to WordPress” at 10:30 a.m. in the second floor computer lab. Business Librarian Andrew Zollman will share tips for building a website in WordPress. Participants will create a basic webpage during the workshop.

There is no charge to attend; however, space is limited.



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.