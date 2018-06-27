4th of July DUI Detail

Yuma, Arizona - The City of Yuma Police Department is conducting an impaired driving detail on Tuesday, July 3rd and Wednesday, July 4th, 2018. Additional officers will be used to rove city streets looking to stop and arrest drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs. These DUI patrols are, in addition to regularly scheduled patrol officers, all looking for the signs of an impaired driver behind the wheel.

With help from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety the focus will be impaired driving and the apprehension of impaired drivers. The City of Yuma Police Department will also actively enforce traffic laws and get impaired drivers off the road, raise public awareness about the dangers of impaired driving, and most importantly, to save more lives on our roadways.

Impaired driving is one of America’s most often committed and deadliest crimes.

We recommend the following easy steps, for a safe 4th of July holiday.

Plan a safe way home before the festivities begin

Before drinking, please designate a sober driver and leave your car keys at home

If you’re impaired, use a taxi, an Uber driver, call a sober friend or family member

If you happen to see an impaired driver on the road, don’t hesitate to call 911

And remember, if you know someone who is about to drive while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.