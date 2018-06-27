Shots fired 1400 Block of Avenue A

Yuma, Arizona - On Monday, June 25, 2018 at approximately 4:00 a.m., officers from the Yuma Police Department responded to the area of the 1400 Block of Avenue A, in reference to a shots fired call.

Upon arrival, officers located a 25 year old male in the street with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center and later flown to a Phoenix hospital. His condition is unknown at this time. Multiple casings were located in the area.

There is no suspect in custody and no further information at this time.

This case is still under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.