Summer Reading Program - 2018

Yuma, Arizona - Rock on at Yuma County Libraries! On Saturday, June 2nd, the Library District kicks off the 2018 summer reading program, “Libraries Rock!” for all ages. Visit any library to pick up your reading log and participate in a kick-off activity!

Summer Reading programs and activities will be held through Saturday, July 14th. Special guests include Taiko Drummer Eileen Morgan, the Balloon Cowboy Arizona Rick, and wildlife expert Wildman Phil! All programs are free of charge. For more information and a calendar of events, visit your local library or go to yumalibrary.org