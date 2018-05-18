Music acts now sought for Battle of the Bands

Yuma, Arizona - This September, seven bands will square off at a live performance for a shot at a $5,000 cash prize. To be one of those seven bands, the City of Yuma is asking for bands to submit their best 5-minute video.

The City of Yuma announces a call to musical acts for a Battle of the Bands, Sept. 22 at the Historic Yuma Theatre, 254 S. Main St. in Yuma. The battle is open to any band and any genre; both covers and original music are welcome.

“The Yuma Art Center’s mission is to provide artistic opportunities to our community and our goal with this new event is to strengthen our mission specifically in relation to music and the performing arts,” said Arts and Culture Program Manager Lindsay Benacka. “We have well established programs in both visual arts and theater, but we felt that music was one area where we could really grow.”

To apply, bands must submit the following by July 20:

A five-minute demonstration of your band performing, either via DVD or a link to an online video, such as on YouTube.

A completed application, found at the Yuma Art Center’s website at YumaArtCenter.com.

A $30 application fee, payable by cash or check to the Yuma Art Center.

From those videos, the top seven bands will be selected by a panel of judges (music industry professionals, including musicians and regional promoters and recruiters, as well as several Yuma community leaders) for the live performance. in September, where the live audience will select the winning band for the $5,000 cash prize.

“The live concert itself is going to be a thrilling event for any avid concert goers in the area,” Benacka said. “We are going to curate the event and work directly with the selected bands and design lighting and staging elements specific to their set. We will announce the bands and launch ticket sales on August 1, but be sure to follow us on social media as the event unfolds.”

At the Sept. 22 event, local musician Mark Flint will host and his band Checker’d Past will perform.