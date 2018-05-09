Previously Deported Felon Arrested After Brandishing Knife

Yuma, Arizona - Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to patrol the Colorado River arrested a Mexican national illegally present in the United States after he brandished a knife and threatened an agent on Friday.

At approximately 3:15 p.m., Friday, a Yuma Station agent made contact with an individual attempting to disguise himself as part of a labor crew working near County 15 ¼ Street and the Salinity Canal. During initial contact, the male subject became hostile and pulled out a knife. The agent then pulled out his duty weapon and gave the individual verbal commands to drop the knife. The individual discarded the knife and fled westbound towards Mexico. A short foot chase ensued and agents apprehended the subject. Footprints revealed that he had illegally crossed into the U.S. from Mexico earlier in the day.

During processing, agents identified the subject as a previously deported Mexican national on supervised released after being sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison for two counts of vehicle theft in Yuma in 2012 and 2013. The man is being prosecuted for re-entry after deportation and entry without inspection.

Federal law allows agents to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of criminal activity charges without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless or until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

