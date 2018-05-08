Officer Involved Shooting Update - Lisa Rivera pronounced deceased on scene

Yuma, Arizona - On Monday, May 07, 2018 at approximately 4:31 p.m., Yuma Police Department officers responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 100 block of W. Giss Parkway.

Shortly after officers arrived in the area an officer involved shooting occurred and one person is deceased.

No Yuma Police Department officers were injured during this incident.

The Yuma Police Department is conducting the investigation into the shooting. The west bound lane of Giss Parkway is closed at this time and will remain closed for several hours.

UPDATE: 49 year old Lisa Rivera was involved in a domestic disturbance on Monday, May 7, 2018 in a parking lot located in the 100 block of W. Giss Parkway. Lisa Rivera was armed with a small caliber hand gun during this incident. After a short struggle one shot was fired by a Yuma Police Department Officer striking Lisa Rivera. She was pronounced deceased on scene.

The Yuma Police Department Officer that fired the shot has been placed on administrated leave on today’s date. The officer has been with the Yuma Police Department for five years.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.