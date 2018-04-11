Escape Room

Yuma, Arizona - Follow the clues to “escape the room” at the Main Library! On Wednesday, April 18th, teens ages 13-18 are invited to play Thinking Money - Escape Room at 4:00 p.m. Solve puzzles and find clues to find the key that allows you to escape the room. There is no charge to attend.

This workshop is offered in conjunction with Thinking Money, a traveling exhibition designed to teach tweens, teens and the adults in their lives about money. The interactive, all-ages exhibit will be at the Main Library, 2951 S 21st Drive, through May 5th. The exhibit is free and open to the public during library hours, Monday-Thursday 9AM-9PM; Friday-Saturday 9AM-5PM.



For more information, call (928) 782-1871.



Thinking Money was created by the American Library Association (ALA) in partnership with the FINRA Investor Education Foundation.