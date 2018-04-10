I’m Going 2 College

Yuma, Arizona - On Thursday, April 12th over 100 Yuma area fifth graders will experience college life for a day. Arizona Western College and Northern Arizona University Yuma Branch Campus continues to invite groups of 5th graders each semester to campus. Classes from Valle Del Encanto and Desert Sonora Elementary Schools will participate in the college experience on the AWC/NAU-Yuma campus during the ‘I’m Going 2 College’ event.

Students will arrive on campus at 9:30am. After participating in a group orientation, they will experience three mini-classes in Science, Art, Career-Tech, Math, English and Leadership. The day will end with an Achievement Event in the Schoening Conference Center located within the College Community Center (3C) from 12:45-1:30. The students will receive an Achievement Certificate and a thank you for attending from representatives from both schools; NAU Yuma Branch Campus and AWC.

The faculty and staff of AWC and NAU-Yuma are excited to host these future college graduates. The classes they will be participating in are all classes offered at the college level…geared towards the fifth grade age group.