Arizona Coyotes Acquire Taylor Hall From New Jersey

Glendale, Arizona - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have acquired forwards Taylor Hall and Blake Speers from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for Arizona's 2020 first round draft choice (conditional), Arizona's 2021 third round draft choice (conditional), forwards Nick Merkley and Nate Schnarr and defenseman Kevin Bahl.

"Taylor Hall is one of the elite talents in the game today; a Hart Trophy winner, a high-end playmaker and one of the NHL's most talented forwards," said Chayka. "We are beyond thrilled to add Taylor to our team as we continue in our mission of bringing a Stanley Cup home to Arizona."

"There is a lot of momentum and positivity surrounding our team this season and Taylor Hall is a critical addition pushing us forward towards our ultimate goal," said Coyotes President and CEO Ahron Cohen. "This is an exciting day for our entire organization and our great fans throughout Arizona as we constantly look to make our franchise second to none."

The 28-year-old Hall has registered 6-19-25 and 20 penalty minutes (PIM) in 30 games with the Devils this season.

The Calgary, AB native has totaled 208-328-536 with 336 PIM and 62 power-play goals (PPGs) in 592 career NHL games with the Devils and Edmonton Oilers.

Hall won the Hart Trophy as the NHL's most valuable player in 2018 after he ranked sixth in the NHL with a career-high 93 points (39 goals, 54 assists) in 76 games to help the Devils to their first Stanley Cup Playoff appearance since 2012.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Hall has recorded six 20-plus goal seasons and five seasons with 30-plus assists including two 50-assists seasons.

Hall was originally drafted by the Oilers in the first round (first overall) in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Speers has collected an assist in 10 games with Binghamton (AHL) this season. The Sault Ste. Marie, ON native has registered 15-13-28 and 54 PIM in 115 career AHL games with Binghamton and Albany.

Speers was originally drafted by the Devils in the third round (67th overall) in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.