Arizona Coyotes to Host 2020 Rookie Faceoff Tournament at Gila River Arena

Sports News

Glendale, Arizona - The Arizona Coyotes announced today that the team will host the 2020 "Rookie Faceoff" tournament in September 2020 at Gila River Arena. The tournament will feature five teams from the Pacific Division (Arizona, Anaheim, Los Angeles, San Jose and Vegas) and the Colorado Avalanche from the Central Division. Dates of the tournament will be announced next summer.

"We are thrilled to host the 2020 Rookie Faceoff Tournament at Gila River Arena in September 2020," said Coyotes President & CEO Ahron Cohen. "Our fans are going to love watching some of the top prospects from the Western Conference competing on our home ice. We are constantly looking for opportunities to showcase our team, our community and our State on the national stage, and we will hopefully have many more hockey events coming to Arizona in the not too distant future."

The Rookie Faceoff tournament, which features the top prospects from each club participating, was held in Las Vegas in 2018 and Anaheim in 2019.

Ticket and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.