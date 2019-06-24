Arizona Cardinals Announce 2019 Training Camp Dates

Sports News

Glendale, Arizona - The Cardinals report to training camp July 24 at State Farm Stadium and hold an open practice July 25, the first of 14 open practices in coach Kliff Kingsbury’s first year.

The annual Red-White Practice will be held Aug. 3. They open the preseason schedule Aug. 8 with the Thursday night game against the Los Angeles Chargers at State Farm Stadium.

Following the second preseason game against the Raiders at Aug. 15 – also at State Farm Stadium – the Cards will have one final open practice Aug. 17 before camp breaks.

The Cardinals then return to work at the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe for the balance of the preseason, which includes a road game in Minnesota Aug. 24 and the finale in Denver Aug. 29.

The Cardinals open the regular season Sept. 8 at State Farm Stadium against the Detroit Lions.

Practice times are subject to change, so keep checking azcardinals.com for the latest details. As always, admission and parking are free. The full expected schedule for open practices is as follows: