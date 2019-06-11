Arizona Coyotes To Hold Prospect Development Camp June 24-28 At Gila River Arena

Sports News

Glendale, Arizona - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes will hold their prospect development camp June 24-28 with on-ice sessions starting Monday, June 24, at Gila River Arena.

On-ice sessions are scheduled from 1:30 to 5:15 p.m. on June 24, 9:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on June 25 and 9:00 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. on June 27.

The Coyotes will participate in several community events on Wednesday, June 26, including Phoenix Rescue Mission's Hope for Hunger Food Bank, Hockey Science Day with the Arizona Science Center and the Boys and Girls Club as well as Paint & Play Day with HopeKids.

Prospects will participate in an intra-squad Red vs. White game on Friday, June 28 at 7:00 p.m. at Gila River Arena. Prior to the game, the Coyotes will be hosting a Town Hall event for fans with President & CEO Ahron Cohen, President of Hockey Operations & GM John Chayka and Head Coach Rick Tocchet at the Renaissance Hotel from 5:00 - 6:00 p.m. Following the game, all kids 14 and under are invited to participate in a postgame slapshot on the ice.

Additionally, the team will be conducting a teddy bear toss following the first period of Friday's scrimmage. All bears will be donated to the Glendale Fire Department.

Former first-round draft choices Barrett Hayton and Pierre-Olivier Joseph as well as forwards Nate Schnarr, Tyler Steenbergen, Brayden Burke and Liam Kirk are among the prospects expected to attend the camp. Defensemen Dennis Busby, Cam Dineen and Cameron Crotty along with goaltenders Ivan Prosvetov, Erik Kallgren and David Tendeck will also participate.

All practices as well as the Town Hall and Red vs. White scrimmage are free and open to the public. A full roster for the camp will be released closer to camp.

Fans can download free tickets to the Red & White game by visiting arizonacoyotes.com/camp and using Promo Code: CAMP. All tickets are general admission and seating is first come, first served.

The Coyotes will also have activities for fans inside Gila River Arena from 6-7 p.m., including an alumni signing featuring Craig Cunningham and Deron Quint. There will also be face painting, ball hockey and yard games and concessions will be open.