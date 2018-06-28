Coyotes Single Game Tickets For 2018-19 Go On Sale

Glendale, Arizona - The Arizona Coyotes announced today that single game tickets for the team's two preseason home games and the first half of regular season home games for 2018-19 will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, June 28 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets for all remaining home games from Jan. 4 through Apr. 6 will go on sale at a later date.

Pricing for Coyotes single game tickets for the 2018-19 season starts at only $21 per game and complete ticket pricing information for all single game tickets and savings on groups of 10 or more is available at www.ArizonaCoyotes.com.

In addition, full season tickets, the Weekender plan, the 22-game plan, the 11-game plan and flex packs are on sale now. Purchasing one of these plans will provide fans with priority over the general public for the Jan. 18 Pittsburgh Penguins game, the Feb. 16 Toronto Maple Leafs game and the Mar. 26 Chicago Blackhawks game, as well as priority access to playoff tickets. All at a significant savings off the gate ticket price.

The Coyotes 2018-19 regular season home opener is set for Saturday, Oct. 6 at 6:00 p.m. against Corey Perry and the Anaheim Ducks. Other featured home games during the Coyotes first half of the regular season include Oct. 27 versus Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning; Nov. 5 versus Claude Giroux and the Philadelphia Flyers; Nov. 15 versus P.K. Subban, Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators; Nov. 17 versus Patrice Bergeron and the Boston Bruins; Nov. 21 and Dec. 30 versus William Karlsson and the Western Conference Champions Vegas Golden Knights; Dec. 6 versus Alex Ovechkin and the defending Stanley Cup Champions Washington Capitals; Dec. 8 versus Joe Pavelski, Brent Burns and the San Jose Sharks; Dec. 20 versus Max Domi and the Montreal Canadiens; Jan. 2 versus Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers.

Purchasing tickets through the Coyotes website guarantees that fans will get into the game. The Coyotes team website is the only source for Ticketmaster Verified Coyotes tickets. For more information on Coyotes tickets, please call 480-563-PUCK (7825) or visit www.ArizonaCoyotes.com.