Coyotes to Select 5th Overall at 2018 NHL Entry Draft

Glendale, Arizona - The Arizona Coyotes currently own the 5th overall draft selection in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, which takes place on Friday, June 22 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas and will be televised on NBC Sports Network beginning at 4 p.m. PT. Rounds 2-7 will take place on Saturday, June 23, starting at 8 a.m. PT, with NHL Network providing live coverage to viewers throughout North America.

This marks the second time in Coyotes history and the third time in franchise history that the club has owned the fifth overall selection in the NHL Draft (Blake Wheeler - 2004 and Aaron Ward - 1991 Winnipeg Jets).

Other notable No. 5 picks selected in the NHL Draft include Brayden Schenn (2009), Karl Alzner (2007), Phil Kessel (2006), Carey Price (2005), Thomas Vanek (2003) and Jaromir Jagr (1990).

The Coyotes have seven selections in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. The following is a complete list of the Draft choices the Coyotes currently own:

1st Round: 1 Draft choice (5th overall)

2nd Round: 1 Draft choice (55th overall*)

3rd Round: 3 Draft choices (65th overall, 73rd overall&), (74th overall#)

6th round: 1 Draft choice (158th overall)

7th Round: 1 Draft choice (189th overall)

*Acquired from the Minnesota Wild along with a 2017 first round draft choice, a 2019 fourth round draft choice and Grayson Downing in exchange for Martin Hanzal, Ryan White and a 2017 fourth round draft choice on February 26, 2017.

& Acquired from the Carolina Hurricanes along with Marcus Kruger in exchange for Jordan Martinook and a 2018 fourth round draft choice on May 3, 2018.

#Acquired from the Calgary Flames along with Chad Johnson and Brandon Hickey in exchange for Mike Smith on June 17, 2017.



2018 DRAFT VIEWING PARTY AT WILD HORSE PASS HOTEL & CASINO

The Coyotes will hold a viewing party for the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Friday, June 22 from 3:30 -7:00 p.m. at Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino (5040 Wild Horse Pass Blvd, Chandler, AZ 85226). The event is free and open to the public.

Coyotes forward and Calder Trophy Finalist Clayton Keller will be in attendance to unveil the team's official third jersey for the 2018-19 season at 4:30 p.m.

Burns and Gambo from 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station will broadcast their show live (2:00-6:00 p.m.) from the draft party. Coyotes Radio Play-by-Play Broadcaster Bob Heethuis as well as Radio Color Analyst/Ambassador Paul Bissonnette and Radio Host Luke Lapinski will provide draft updates throughout the first round.

A Kid's Zone will feature ball hockey, a bounce house, slapshot and other games while Howler, Dusty the Roadrunner and members of the Paw Patrol will be on hand to interact with fans.

Fans are invited to stay & play at Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino with the Coyotes Fan Rate of $69/night. Fans can book the rate by calling 520-796-4900 and asking for the Coyotes Fan Rate (based on availability).

Team representatives will be available at the event to share information about 2018-19 Coyotes and Tucson Roadrunners season ticket packages. For Coyotes ticket information, please call 480-563-PUCK (7825) or visit ArizonaCoyotes.com.