Experience the Legendary Miura Feel with the Tour Wedge

Scottsdale, Arizona - Featuring cutting-edge milling technology, Miura's latest release delivers the legendary feel that golfers around the world covet. "The Tour Wedge is the first Miura design to use CNC milling for the club face and grooves," explains Hoyt McGarity, President of Miura Golf. "Combining this technology with Miura's classic forged steel construction creates a feel at impact that can't be beat."

Made of premium (S25C) carbon steel, the Tour Wedge is designed for mid- to low- handicap players who want solid feel with versatility. The CNC-milled face and grooves provide increased precision and the control necessary for enhanced spin control. Additionally, the wedge's hollow back and higher center of gravity improves trajectory and accuracy in each loft offering. Available in even-numbered lofts ranging from 48° through 60°, the Tour Wedge is finished in a satin chrome that looks as good as it performs.

About Miura Golf

Miura has been making the world's finest forged golf clubs since 1977. Designed and constructed by the Miura family in Himeji, Japan, each club is individually made using the patented Miura forging process.



World-renowned craftsman Katsuhiro Miura began hand crafting and grinding irons in 1957 and has since created one of the most respected brands in the golf industry. Miura's endless quest to make the perfect club has introduced over 10 product series. This number continues to grow as the next generation of the Miura family-led by sons Yoshitaka and Shinei-continue the meticulous refinement and evolution of the Miura product lines. Each club is handcrafted and never mass produced, as generations of passion and steelmaking skill bring to the world the finest forged golf clubs.

For more information on Miura Golf, visit https://www.MiuraGolf.com