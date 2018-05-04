Olympic Silver Medalist and USA World Team Coach Joins ASU Wrestling Staff

Tempe, Arizona - Arizona State head wrestling coach Zeke Jones announces the addition of Jamill Kelly to the coaching staff. Kelly will bring a wealth of experience, as a coach at the collegiate and world freestyle levels, and as a standout wrestler.

Kelly, a 2004 Olympic Silver Medalist in Athens, Greece, is a two-time World Team member, and four-time US National Team member. A US Open Champion, he also is a two-time Pan Am Games silver medalist, competing for Oklahoma State from 1997-2000.

Most recently, he leaves Stanford as the Associate Head Coach, also previously coaching at NC State (2012-14) where he helped guide Nick Gwiazdowski to an NCAA Championship at heavyweight.

Prior to NC State, he coached at Cal Poly (2011-12) where he helped Boris Novachkov to a third-place finish at NCAA's, the Dallas Dynamite Wrestling Club (2008-11) where he coached and mentored Dallas area youths, and Harvard (2007) where he helped coach the team to their highest NCAA finish in program history.

In freestyle coaching, Kelly is currently a member of the USA Wrestling national coaches pool and will also serve as a coach of the Sunkist Kids Regional Training Center based in Scottsdale, Arizona. He recently served as the USA Cadet World Team Coach from 2013-15 where he coached four Cadet World Champions including Aaron Pico, Spencer Lee, Mark Hall, and Mason Manville.

In 2016, he was a USA Junior World Team Coach and was on the support staff for the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games. He also helped establish the California Regional Training Center.

Kelly, who will serve in the volunteer coaching position, joins the staff of the back-to-back Pac-12 champions who earned their first top-10 finish and individual national champion (Zahid Valencia) since 2011 this season.