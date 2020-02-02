Living Section

Wellton, Arizona - Share your love of books and reading! The Wellton Library Book Club will meet Friday, February 7th and 21st, at 10:00 a.m. All are welcome to attend.

Friday, February 7th @ 10:00 a.m.

Indianapolis: the True Story of the Worst Sea Disaster in US Naval History and the Fifty-Year Fight to Exonerate an Innocent Man by Lynn Vincent & Sara Vladic (One Book Yuma)



(Author Sara Vladic will hold community discussions and book signings on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Main Library at 1 p.m. and on the AWC campus at 6:30 p.m.)



Friday, February 21st @ 10:00 a.m.

The Mules Go in Front by Shirley Woodhouse Murdock



A list of titles through April, as well as limited copies of each book, are available at the service desk.



The Wellton Library is located at 28790 San Jose Avenue in Wellton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 785-9575.