Miami, Florida - Groupers are sluggish-looking fat fish that kind of hang around the waters off the coast of Florida, according to the Association of Mature American Citizens. How fat are they?

The one caught off the southwest coast of Florida recently by angler Jason Boyll weighed in at 350 pounds. And, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute, Jason’s fish was about 50 years old, making it the institute’s oldest sample.