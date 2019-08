Living Section

Yuma, Arizona - Bad enough if you have to go to the dentist to have a tooth pulled but imagine having to undergo several hundred extractions in one sitting. The Association of Mature American Citizens reports that dental surgeons in India recently removed a total of 526 teeth from the mouth of a 7-year-old boy.

Actually, the mass of tiny teeth was contained in what the surgeons called a "compound odontome," a benign tumor that had been growing in the child’s mouth for several years.