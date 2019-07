Living Section

Omaha, Nebraska - Frying an egg on the sidewalk was not good enough for the National Weather Service in Omaha, NE during a recent heat wave. The Association of Mature American Citizens reports that the weather forecasters there turned a car into an oven and baked biscuits.

They put the biscuit batter on a tray and placed the tray under the car’s windshield as temperatures inside the vehicle reached 185 degrees. The result was a batch of biscuits that were described as somewhat doughy but edible.