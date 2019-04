Living Section

Yuma, Arizona - A retired electrician with a messy storage shed in the U.K. couldn’t figure out how the shed was neat and tidy each morning, no matter what bits and pieces he left about the night before.

And so, according to the Association of Mature American Citizens, he set a trap and caught a mouse in the act on video-- a “house proud mouse” who lived in the shed and who, it appears, has a penchant for cleanliness.