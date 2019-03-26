Big, but not the biggest baby

Living Section

Elmira, New York - Harper Buckley who was born on March 15, 2019 in Elmira, weighing 15 pounds, 15 ounces at birth may hold the record for heaviest neonate ever born in New York State, according to her doctors. But, the folks who chronicle world records at Guinness would consider her a lightweight, according to the Association of Mature American Citizens.

The world record holder, says AMAC, was a boy who weighed in at a whopping 22 pounds when he was born at home in Saville, OH to 7 ft 11 in tall Anna Bates and her husband, Martin, who was just 7 ft 9 in tall.