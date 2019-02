Living Section

Wellton, Arizona - On Friday, March 1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd, and 29th, the Wellton Library is offering Beginning Drawing at 12:00 p.m. Artist “almost in residence” Joyce Seriale leads beginner artists through basic drawing techniques. All skill levels are welcome and all materials will be provided. There is no charge to attend, and no registration is necessary.

The Wellton Library is located at 28790 San Jose Avenue in Wellton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 785-9575.