Wellton Library Book Club will meet Fridays

Living Section

Wellton, Arizona - Share your love of books and reading! The Wellton Library Book Club will meet Friday, March 1st, 15th, and 29th at 10:00 a.m. All are welcome to attend.

Friday, March 1st @ 10:00 a.m.

Snow Falling on Cedars by David Guterson

Friday, March 15th @ 10:00 a.m.

Love’s Dangerous Challenge by Ellynore Seybold

Friday, March 29th @ 10:00 a.m.

The Chaperone by Laura Moriarty

Most books are available for checkout at the service desk. The March 15th title is available via Biblioboard, an online resource accessible via the YCLD website. Staff can assist with finding and downloading the book to most internet-enabled mobile devices.

The Wellton Library is located at 28790 San Jose Avenue in Wellton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 785-9575.