Finding fun at the Wellton Library

Wellton, Arizona - Adults and children of all ages are sure to find fun at the Wellton Library in a variety of Saturday events. There is no charge to attend any program.

Saturday, December 8th @ 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 15th & 22nd @ 11:00 a.m.

Christmas Movie

Visit the library Saturdays in December and enjoy a different holiday movie. Movies are rated G or PG so are appropriate for most audiences.



Saturday, December 15th @ 10:00 a.m.

Holiday Open House

Get acquainted or reacquainted with the Wellton Library! Meet our staff and volunteers, browse our collections, and enjoy light holiday refreshments. Learn about the library’s history and meet technology devices the library uses.



Saturday, December 29th @ 11:00 a.m.

Movie Matinee

Celebrate 2019 early by joining us for a New Year’s-themed movie released in 1987. This PG-rated crime-based comedy features a well-known actor playing three roles.



The Wellton Library is located at 28790 San Jose Avenue in Wellton. For more information, call (928) 785-9575.