Living Section

Wellton, Arizona - On Wednesday, December 5th, 12th, 19th, and 26th, Conversational Spanish will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the Wellton Library. Leave your fear of speaking at home and practice your Spanish in a supportive, low-stress environment.

There is no charge to attend.



The Wellton Library is located at 28790 San Jose Avenue in Wellton, Arizona. For more information, call (928) 785-9575.