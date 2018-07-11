An early Christmas for needy kids

Raleigh North Carolina - Sadly, Toys "R" Us is no more. The iconic toy store chain shut down all of its stores, nationwide, on Friday, June 29th but not before one of its stores in Raleigh, made its last big sale.

According to the Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC], a last minute shopper showed up at the eleventh hour, as they say, and bought up a million dollars worth of toys. He didn’t want his identity to be revealed because the anonymous customer turned out to be a regular Santa Clause who distributed his haul to needy children.