Lucky little lady

Spotsylvania , Virginia - A lucky 10-year-old girl has set the world record for finding four-leaf clovers and she didn’t even have to leave her Spotsylvania County, backyard.

According to the Association of Mature American Citizens, the folks who keep track of world records at Guinness say it was the first entry of its kind and so they set a goal of 25 clovers in the space of one hour in order to establish a record. But, young Katie Borka picked a total of 166 four-leaf clovers in the allotted 60 minutes.