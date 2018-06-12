Big Bomb

Gas City, Indiana - Bath bombs effervesce when wet and are used to convert bathwater into an aromatic treat. They typically weigh a few ounces, says the Association of Mature American Citizens, but a soap store in Indiana decided to make a super-sized bath bomb in hopes of getting into the Guinness Book of World Records.

Amie Pearson, owner of Mama Pearson's Soaporium in Gas City, said she contacted the folks at Guinness who told her there was no bath bomb record. But, they said, if there were it would have to weigh at least 45 pounds. So, Amie and her crew concocted what they hoped would be the biggest of bombs. It weighed in at 198.64 pounds, just to be on the safe side.