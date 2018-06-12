Unique family reunion

Piscataway, New Jersey - New Jersey State Trooper Michael Patterson made a routine traffic stop that turned into the oddest of family reunions recently, according to the Association of Mature American Citizens. The driver he pulled over, Michael Bailly, mentioned that he was retired but that he had been a police officer in the town of Piscataway.

The trooper said he grew up in Piscataway. The more they talked, the more they realized they had a lot in common. In fact, it turned out that nearly three decades ago then officer Bailly had helped a pregnant woman in distress deliver her baby and that the woman was, indeed, trooper Patterson’s mother. The New Jersey State Police wasted no time in posting the news on its Facebook page: "We’re not sure what the odds are of this happening — maybe they’re close to the odds of a hole-in-one, winning the lottery, or being struck by lightning — but it happened."