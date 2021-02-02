Huntsman Spiders Gone Wild?

Latest News

Sydney, Australia - A woman in Sydney, Australia walked into her daughter’s room recently and was horrified to find dozens of Huntsman spiders, also known as giant crab spiders, crawling on the walls and ceiling, reports the Association of Mature American Citizens.

Her plight was posted on Twitter and it has gone viral but not all of the thousands of people who saw the post believed it to be real. At least one person tagged the story, which was accompanied with photos, posting a message that read: "Do huntsmen that big appear in those numbers? I smell a rat. A big, Photoshopping rat." A subsequent video proved the “horrific” sight was for real.