This is no joke

Tampa, Florida - Do you know why flamingos lift up one leg when sleeping? Because if they lift both legs they’ll fall. It is one of many such witticisms about the pink bird. But, says the Association of Mature American Citizens, the 21-foot tall pink flamingo unveiled recently at the Tampa International Airport is no joke.

The pink flamingo is the iconic symbol of the state of Florida and the sculpture, which cost more than half a million dollars, is to become the centerpiece of the airport’s main terminal.