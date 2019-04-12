Who’s the pigeon?

Latest News

Yuma, Arizona - The slang term, pigeon, is defined as a person who is easily swindled. But, in this case some may see it as the pigeon having the upper hand. According to the Association of Mature American Citizens a bidder in China purchased a Belgian racing pigeon for $1.4 million at an online auction site.

Armando, the pigeon, was described on the PIPA auction Web site as “the best long distance pigeon of all time in Belgium, and perhaps even worldwide.” But, only time will tell if the bird is worth the price. Until now, the highest price ever paid for a racing pigeon was $450,000, nearly one million dollars less than Armando’s price tag.