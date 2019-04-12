U.S. Departments of State and Commerce To Co-Host Space Enterprise Summit

Latest News

Washington, DC - The U.S. Department of State and U.S. Department of Commerce will co-host the Space Enterprise Summit in Washington, DC June 26-27, 2019. The purpose of this summit is to promote innovation and investment in the commercial space industry.

As companies continue to invest in transformational technologies, the U.S. government is committed to working with industry to provide an efficient, predictable, and transparent regulatory framework. This will build international support for the U.S. commercial space vision beyond low–Earth orbit. Through this Summit, the U.S. government aims to expand a coalition of like-minded countries to put in place nationally implemented pro-business guidelines promoting economic growth and innovation. This in turn will facilitate U.S. investments and ventures abroad.

The Summit will include sessions on commercial space activities; opportunities and challenges for industry to collaborate internationally; and U.S. efforts to streamline the existing domestic regulatory regime to accommodate rapid innovation and expansion of commercial markets. There will also be discussions on free market access and fair competition for commercial space companies and responsible behaviors in space. Finally, the Summit will create a forum for the sharing of best practices and highlight the economic value of space activities on Earth.