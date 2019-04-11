Latest News

President Donald J. Trump Is Paving The Way For Energy Infrastructure Development

Written by White House White House
Published: 11 April 2019 11 April 2019

Washington, DC - "When it comes to the future of America’s energy needs, we will find it, we will dream it, and we will build it." ~ President Donald J. Trump

DEVELOPING ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE: President Trump is signing two Executive Orders to streamline Federal processes surrounding energy infrastructure development.

  • The President is signing an Executive Order to address regional and local energy supply constraints and to promote an efficient energy market.
    • The Environmental Protection Agency will review and update the outdated guidance regarding certification under section 401 of the Clean Water Act.
    • The Department of Transportation will update its regulations to reflect the modern Liquefied Natural Gas development ongoing in the United States.
    • The Executive Order addresses regulatory and permitting barriers to financing new energy infrastructure and prioritizes the safe operation of existing infrastructure on Federal lands.
  • President Trump is also signing an Executive Order to improve the process for issuing Presidential permits for certain cross-border infrastructure projects.
    • The Executive Order clarifies that any decision to issue or deny a permit shall be made solely by the President.
    • The Secretary of State will continue to receive permit applications and provide advice to the President on whether a project would serve United States foreign policy interests.

UNLEASHING AMERICAN ENERGY: President Trump is promoting an efficient domestic energy market that creates jobs and provides affordable, reliable energy to consumers.

  • The President’s Executive Orders will strengthen America’s energy security by improving our ability to efficiently, reliably, and cost-effectively transport energy resources.
    • Inefficient energy infrastructure forces Americans to depend on energy that is more expensive and less reliable.
  • Improving permitting processes and increasing regulatory certainty will support American ingenuity and create more jobs for American workers.
    • Outdated and burdensome Federal guidance and regulations cause confusion and uncertainty, leading to project delays, lost jobs, and reduced economic performance.
  • A more efficient cross-border permitting process is good for the American economy.
    • Important cross-border projects will generate significant State and local tax revenues that can be invested into American communities.

ACHIEVING ENERGY DOMINANCE: President Trump is committed to responsibly developing our Nation’s abundant resources and advancing American energy dominance.

  • The Trump Administration has taken action to unleash America’s incredible energy resources.
  • President Trump approved the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines.
  • The President enacted legislation opening up the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to energy exploration and development for the first time.
  • President Trump has worked tirelessly to end the war on coal, and, thanks to his efforts, coal exports increased by 60 percent during his first year in office.
  • The President is working to replace burdensome regulations that target America’s energy producers—like the Obama Administration’s Waters of the United States rulemaking.