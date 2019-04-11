President Donald J. Trump Is Paving The Way For Energy Infrastructure Development

Washington, DC - "When it comes to the future of America’s energy needs, we will find it, we will dream it, and we will build it." ~ President Donald J. Trump
DEVELOPING ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE: President Trump is signing two Executive Orders to streamline Federal processes surrounding energy infrastructure development.
- The President is signing an Executive Order to address regional and local energy supply constraints and to promote an efficient energy market.
- The Environmental Protection Agency will review and update the outdated guidance regarding certification under section 401 of the Clean Water Act.
- The Department of Transportation will update its regulations to reflect the modern Liquefied Natural Gas development ongoing in the United States.
- The Executive Order addresses regulatory and permitting barriers to financing new energy infrastructure and prioritizes the safe operation of existing infrastructure on Federal lands.
- President Trump is also signing an Executive Order to improve the process for issuing Presidential permits for certain cross-border infrastructure projects.
- The Executive Order clarifies that any decision to issue or deny a permit shall be made solely by the President.
- The Secretary of State will continue to receive permit applications and provide advice to the President on whether a project would serve United States foreign policy interests.
UNLEASHING AMERICAN ENERGY: President Trump is promoting an efficient domestic energy market that creates jobs and provides affordable, reliable energy to consumers.
- The President’s Executive Orders will strengthen America’s energy security by improving our ability to efficiently, reliably, and cost-effectively transport energy resources.
- Inefficient energy infrastructure forces Americans to depend on energy that is more expensive and less reliable.
- Improving permitting processes and increasing regulatory certainty will support American ingenuity and create more jobs for American workers.
- Outdated and burdensome Federal guidance and regulations cause confusion and uncertainty, leading to project delays, lost jobs, and reduced economic performance.
- A more efficient cross-border permitting process is good for the American economy.
- Important cross-border projects will generate significant State and local tax revenues that can be invested into American communities.
ACHIEVING ENERGY DOMINANCE: President Trump is committed to responsibly developing our Nation’s abundant resources and advancing American energy dominance.
- The Trump Administration has taken action to unleash America’s incredible energy resources.
- President Trump approved the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines.
- The President enacted legislation opening up the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to energy exploration and development for the first time.
- President Trump has worked tirelessly to end the war on coal, and, thanks to his efforts, coal exports increased by 60 percent during his first year in office.
- The President is working to replace burdensome regulations that target America’s energy producers—like the Obama Administration’s Waters of the United States rulemaking.