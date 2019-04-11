President Donald J. Trump Is Paving The Way For Energy Infrastructure Development

Latest News

Washington, DC - "When it comes to the future of America’s energy needs, we will find it, we will dream it, and we will build it." ~ President Donald J. Trump

DEVELOPING ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE: President Trump is signing two Executive Orders to streamline Federal processes surrounding energy infrastructure development.

The President is signing an Executive Order to address regional and local energy supply constraints and to promote an efficient energy market. The Environmental Protection Agency will review and update the outdated guidance regarding certification under section 401 of the Clean Water Act. The Department of Transportation will update its regulations to reflect the modern Liquefied Natural Gas development ongoing in the United States. The Executive Order addresses regulatory and permitting barriers to financing new energy infrastructure and prioritizes the safe operation of existing infrastructure on Federal lands.

President Trump is also signing an Executive Order to improve the process for issuing Presidential permits for certain cross-border infrastructure projects. The Executive Order clarifies that any decision to issue or deny a permit shall be made solely by the President. The Secretary of State will continue to receive permit applications and provide advice to the President on whether a project would serve United States foreign policy interests.



UNLEASHING AMERICAN ENERGY: President Trump is promoting an efficient domestic energy market that creates jobs and provides affordable, reliable energy to consumers.

The President’s Executive Orders will strengthen America’s energy security by improving our ability to efficiently, reliably, and cost-effectively transport energy resources. Inefficient energy infrastructure forces Americans to depend on energy that is more expensive and less reliable.

Improving permitting processes and increasing regulatory certainty will support American ingenuity and create more jobs for American workers. Outdated and burdensome Federal guidance and regulations cause confusion and uncertainty, leading to project delays, lost jobs, and reduced economic performance.

A more efficient cross-border permitting process is good for the American economy. Important cross-border projects will generate significant State and local tax revenues that can be invested into American communities.



ACHIEVING ENERGY DOMINANCE: President Trump is committed to responsibly developing our Nation’s abundant resources and advancing American energy dominance.