Six Additional Arizonans Indicted in Undercover Child Sexual Exploitation Crackdown

Latest News

Phoenix, Arizona - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced a State Grand Jury indicted six Arizona men on charges relating to Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor, and drug related charges. These indictments are in addition to the 7 others previously indicted in March of 2019, bringing the total number of individuals indicted to date in Operation No Mulligans to 13.

The indictments arise out of an online undercover investigation conducted by Mesa Police Department, Tempe Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), in cooperation with the Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and the Arizona Attorney General’s Office. The undercover operation was conducted from January through February 2019, and targeted individuals interested in engaging in sex acts with children or who used the internet to lure children for sexual exploitation.

The names of the individuals indicted and the charges against each of them are listed below:

Mario Remigio, charged with Luring a Minor for Sexual Exploitation and Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor.

Ricardo Jose Medina, Jr., charged with Luring a Minor for Sexual Exploitation and Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor.

Ernest Adrian Renteria, charged with Luring a Minor for Sexual Exploitation and Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor.

Charles Ammon Shumway, charged with four counts of Aggravated Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation.

Matthew Arnold, charged with Child Sex Trafficking, Money Laundering, and Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor.

Theodore Richard Windish, charged with Solicitation to Commit Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor, Possession of Dangerous Drugs for Sale, and Possession of Narcotic Drugs for Sale.

The investigation is ongoing.

Assistant Attorney General Blaine Gadow and Assistant Attorney General Maura Quigley are prosecuting the cases.

All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

If you have information concerning these matters or these individuals, please contact law enforcement or Sergeant Lien with Mesa Police Department at (480) 644-5984 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .