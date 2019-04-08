Tips To Prevent Wildfires This Fire Season

Latest News

Phoenix, Arizona - After experiencing much-needed winter moisture, Arizona needs to remain vigilant for this year’s wildfire season.

In 2018, there were 2,000 wildfires for a total of 165,000 acres burned on private, state, federal and tribal lands. In 2017, however, the state had 2,205 fires resulting in 420,000 acres burned.

To keep our state and communities safe, Governor Ducey and the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management (DFFM) are sharing the following tips to prevent wildfires.

Here’s what you can do: