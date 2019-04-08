Tips To Prevent Wildfires This Fire Season

Phoenix, Arizona - After experiencing much-needed winter moisture, Arizona needs to remain vigilant for this year’s wildfire season.
In 2018, there were 2,000 wildfires for a total of 165,000 acres burned on private, state, federal and tribal lands. In 2017, however, the state had 2,205 fires resulting in 420,000 acres burned.
To keep our state and communities safe, Governor Ducey and the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management (DFFM) are sharing the following tips to prevent wildfires.
Here’s what you can do:
- Put Out The Campfire. Take every precaution to make sure your campfire doesn’t turn into a wildfire. At the end of a vacation, double check the campfire to confirm it’s completely out before leaving the campsite. If the fire isn’t cool to the touch, then it’s not okay to leave.
- Trim Your Trees. Cut Your Plants. Mow Your Grass. Be proactive when it comes to trimming down dead or dying tree limbs around your property. Cut any high grass and create “defensible” space against fires. A wildfire knows no boundaries, so take these proactive measures to reduce the risk of a destructive wildfire—and do it now.
- Don’t Fly Your Drone. It is both illegal and extremely dangerous to fly drones near or around wildfires. Unauthorized drones bring air support operations to a halt — putting people, pets and property in danger.
- Don’t Feed The Fire With Flammable Materials. Always make sure to keep flammable materials away from your property. Move wood piles, propane tanks, and anything else flammable around your property so a bad situation doesn’t get worse.
- Don’t Drag Chains—One Spark Is All It Takes. Make sure to store chains tightly and avoid letting them dangle off the bed of your truck. Even one spark from a chain is enough to start a fire.
- Download The New Mobile Application. This is a quick, free and easy way to access real-time information, send in tips, sign up for alerts and more. Download the app from iTunes or Google Play by searching for the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.
- Knowledge Is Power. Be aware of the many public resources that are available to you online.
- FireRestrictions.us/az/- Learn about current fire restrictions in the U.S.
- WildlandFire.az.gov – The best resource for wildfire information
- DFFM.az.gov – Without a doubt, the single best agency on forestry and fire management in Arizona. Our message is “spread awareness, not a wildfire” for a reason