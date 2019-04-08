Latest News

Washington, DC - It is with great sadness that the FBI announces the line-of-duty death of electronics technician William “Homer” Lewis of the Finance and Facilities Division. Lewis passed away on April 3, 2019, as a direct result of his work in response to the terrorist attacks on the Pentagon on September 11, 2001.

Lewis served in the FBI for more than 28 years. He joined the Bureau in 1990 as an operating engineer in the Training Division and became an electronics technician in 1992. Following the 9/11 attacks, Lewis worked with teams on the night shift for weeks, setting up and maintaining radio communications. He was instrumental in the recovery efforts, keeping FBI team members safe inside the Pentagon and at surrounding evidence-review locations.

His death is a great loss to the extended FBI family and community.