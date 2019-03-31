Leader of Phoenix-Based Drug Ring Indicted for Sale and Distribution of Meth, Heroin and Fentanyl

Latest News

Phoenix, Arizona - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced a State Grand Jury indicted Emmanuel Romero Hernandez for one count of Conspiracy, one Count of Illegal Control of a Criminal Enterprise, one count of Transportation of a Narcotic Drug (Fentanyl) for Sale in an Amount over the Statutory Threshold, one count of Transportation of a Narcotic Drug (Heroin) for Sale in an Amount over the Statutory Threshold, one count of Sale or Transfer of a Narcotic Drug (Fentanyl) in an Amount over the Statutory Threshold, and one count of Transportation of Dangerous Drugs (Methamphetamine) for Sale.

The charges are based on an investigation conducted by the Tempe Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

On March 14, 2019, Hernandez was arrested after a three-month investigation in which Hernandez was allegedly identified as the leader of a Phoenix-based ring responsible for the distribution of methamphetamine, heroin and thousands of fentanyl pills per month to individuals in the Phoenix Metropolitan area.

During the three-month investigation, police intercepted couriers in Tempe, Phoenix, and Avondale transporting fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine who were allegedly working for Hernandez. In total, police seized approximately 26,000 pills containing fentanyl, 20 ounces of heroin and 20 pounds of methamphetamine.

All defendants are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

