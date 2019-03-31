Arizona To Host 2020 NASCAR Championship

Latest News

Avondale, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey Friday joined representatives from NASCAR at ISM Raceway’s Gatorade Victor Lane in Avondale to announce that Arizona will host the 2020 NASCAR Championship Weekend at ISM Raceway for the first time in the sport’s history.

“We are ecstatic to welcome NASCAR’s Championship Weekend to Arizona,” said Governor Ducey. “As our state continues to welcome new residents and businesses, Arizona has proven to be the premier destination for the biggest events in all of sports, and Tuesday’s announcement adds to that reputation. We are grateful to NASCAR for choosing Arizona and ISM Raceway as the new home for their ultimate weekend and we look forward to welcoming more NASCAR fans from around the world to our state.”

ISM Raceway, a premier motorsports venue since 1964, has an economic impact of $425 million in Arizona annually. In addition to the NASCAR Championship Weekend, ISM Raceway will continue to host the annual Spring NASCAR Ticket Guardian 500 Weekend in March as the fourth race on the NASCAR schedule.