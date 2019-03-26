President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Nominate and Appoint Personnel to Key Administration Posts

Latest News

Washington, DC - Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate the following individuals to key positions in his Administration:

Catherine Bird of Texas, to be General Counsel for a term of five years at the Federal Labor Relations Authority

Ms. Bird is the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Administration (ASA) at the Department of Health and Human Services overseeing divisions such as human resources, IT, real estate and logistics, acquisitions, and grants management. Previously, Catherine served as ASA’s Associate Deputy General Counsel. Catherine graduated from Baylor University School of Law, Magna Cum Laude.

Michelle A. Bekkering of the District of Columbia, to be an Assistant Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (Economic Policy, Economic Growth, Education, and Environment)

Ms. Bekkering currently serves as the Senior Deputy Assistant Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development’s (USAID) Bureau for Economic Growth, Education, and Environment, with a concurrent appointment as USAID’s Senior Coordinator for Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment. Bekkering has served in numerous offices in the Government, including the National Security Council under President George W. Bush and former Congressman Dana Rohrabacher’s Washington, D.C., office. A native of Iowa, Bekkering graduated from Dordt College.

Thomas Peter Feddo of Virginia, to be an Assistant Secretary of the Treasury (Investment Security)

Mr. Feddo currently serves as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Investment Security. Before joining the Department of the Treasury, Mr. Feddo practiced law as a partner in the international trade group at Alston & Bird LLP. Mr. Feddo previously served with the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, the Office of the General Counsel of the Navy, and the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations. Mr. Feddo previously clerked for the Honorable James T. Turner at the United States Court of Federal Claims. He received his juris doctor from George Washington University and bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering from the United States Naval Academy. Upon graduation from Annapolis, Mr. Feddo served as a nuclear submarine officer on the USS Salt Lake City and then with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to appoint the following individuals to be Members of the Board of Trustees of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the remainder of a six-year term, expiring September 1, 2024:

Carl H. Lindner III of Ohio

Marc I. Stern of California

Jon Voight of New York

Kelcy Warren of Texas

Heather Washburne of Texas

Adrienne Arsht of the District of Columbia

Karen Tucker LeFrak of New York

Michael Huckabee of Arkansas

Kelly Roberts of California

Daryl Roth of New York

Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to appoint the following individuals to be Members of the United States Commission of the International Pacific Halibut Commission (United States and Canada):