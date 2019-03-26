Latest News

Yuma, Arizona - Some might find hip hop music annoying, but now the Swiss may have proven that it can be “cheesy,” as well, says the Association of Mature American Citizens.

It seems that researchers in Burgdorf, Switzerland recently tested the effect music might have on Emmental cheese. They found that hip hop music outdid opera and classical rock when it came to the impact on “flavor, smell and taste.” According to the report produced by the Bern University of Arts scientists who conducted the research, “the hip hop sample topped the list of all cheese exposed to music,” significantly increasing fruitiness, smell and taste.