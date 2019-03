Latest News

Kingman, Arizona - A Great Dane named Cleo put the maternity team at the Kingman Animal Hospital in Arizona to the test recently. It took 11 staffers to perform a C-Section on the expectant mom that produced an incredible litter of 19 pups, all of which are “doing great” the hospital reported.

That is eleven more pups than the typical Great Dane litter of 8 puppies.