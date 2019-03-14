Former Doctor Arrested for Conspiracy to Commit Murder in Benson

Latest News

Benson, Arizona - Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced that Glenn Gary Robertson has been arrested for one count of Conspiracy to Commit Murder.

A joint investigation conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and Special Agents with the Arizona Attorney General's Office revealed that Robertson allegedly conspired to have a former patient murdered. Robertson was arrested at a home in Benson.

In a previous separate matter, Robertson’s license to practice medicine was summarily suspended by the Arizona Medical Board effective June 25, 2018. Robertson’s license to practice medicine was subsequently revoked effective December 14, 2018.

Assistant Attorneys General Jordan Emerson and Sterling Struckmeyer from the Attorney General’s Southern Arizona Office in Tucson are prosecuting this case.

All defendants are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below is the booking photograph for Robertson.