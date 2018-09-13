Vice President Mike Pence’s Call with President Ivan Duque of Colombia

Washington, DC - Vice President Mike Pence spoke by phone today with President Ivan Duque of Colombia to reiterate the strong bilateral relationship between Colombia and the United States. The two leaders discussed the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela and its spillover effects across the region, recommitting themselves to maintaining pressure on the Maduro regime and addressing the tragic collapse of democracy in Venezuela.

The Vice President recognized early efforts made by President Duque in the critical fight against illegal drugs, and underscored this as a critical priority going forward. The two leaders also discussed a range of other issues of interest, including the upcoming United Nations General Assembly and opportunities for economic and trade engagement.