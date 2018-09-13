President Donald J. Trump Is Working to Protect Our Nation’s Elections from Foreign Interference

Washington, DC - "We’re going to take strong action to secure our election systems and the process." ~ President Donald J. Trump

PROTECTING OUR ELECTIONS: President Donald J. Trump is issuing an Executive Order that will work to respond to and deter foreign attempts to interfere in our elections.

President Trump’s Executive Order “Imposing Certain Sanctions in the Event of Foreign Interference in a United States Election” shows his commitment to protecting our elections.

President Trump is directing the Administration to develop a process, in coordination with State and local officials, for assessing and determining if interference in a United States election occurred.

The Executive Order authorizes action against those determined to have interfered in a United States election, including through: Sanctions against those determined to have participated in foreign interference in our elections. Additional measures that would have wide-ranging impact on foreign governments, entities, and individuals who interfere in our elections.

President Trump’s Executive Order mandates interagency reporting of potential foreign interference following each Federal election.

This Executive Order builds on the Administration’s robust efforts to expose, disrupt, and impose costs on those responsible for election interference.

WORKING ACROSS ALL LEVELS OF GOVERNMENT: The Trump Administration is working across all levels of government to help protect America’s elections from foreign interference.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is working with State and local election officials and the private sector to coordinate a response to attempts at election interference.

DHS and election officials across 50 States and 1,100 local jurisdictions formed the Election Infrastructure Information Sharing and Analysis Center to share security information.

The Office of Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) is providing DHS with actionable intelligence so State and local officials can strengthen election security.

These efforts build on the Administration’s support to States during past elections and the ongoing 2018 elections. During 2017, the Administration provided on-site cybersecurity support to States. A pilot program was launched to help officials at all levels of government share information and rapidly respond to security issues.



STRENGTHENING ELECTION SECURITY EFFORTS: The President and his Administration are working vigilantly to improve and strengthen the security of our elections.