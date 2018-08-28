Workshops at San Luis Library teaching potential small business owners

San Luis, Arizona - In Fall 2018, Business Librarian Andrew Zollman will lead a series of workshops at the San Luis Library that teach potential small business owners what they need to do to successfully start their business. There is no charge to attend; however, space is limited.

Thursday, September 13th • 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Build Your Product or Service

Learn how to determine your Minimum Viable Product (MVP).



Thursday, October 4th • 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Creating a Profitable Company

Learn about sales forecasting and financial reports.



Thursday, November 15th • 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Understanding Company Growth

Discover the importance of a marketing plan and operations plan.



The San Luis Library is located at 1075 N 6th Avenue in San Luis, Arizona. For more information, call (928) 627-8344.